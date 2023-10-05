NuGen Waste Property Clearance & Recycling will hold its 11th Salvage Yard Day on 7 October at the Midlothian Innovation Centre in Roslin.

The event will offer a diverse range of vintage furniture, collectibles, household essentials and bric-a-brac at unbeatable prices, with profit from the sale passed on to supporting local charities, food banks and community projects.

Based in Edinburgh, NuGen Property Clearance & Recycling has been dedicated in its commitment to sustainable waste management practices. NuGen Waste Recycling is committed to Scotland’s Net Zero targets by:

Operating with a ‘zero to landfill’ philosophy

Salvaging items from property clearances

Harnessing waste for renewable energy

The company’s commitment extends beyond their operational practices. They collaborate closely with charitable organisations and non-profits to divert items away from landfills and into new homes. This dual effort not only minimises waste but also supports local communities and bolsters social welfare.

“We are thrilled to host our 11th Salvage Yard Day and invite everyone to join us for this unique event,” said Andrew Irvine, founder of NuGen Waste Recycling. “Not only will you find great deals on quality items, but you will also help us make a positive impact on our community and our planet.”

Join the Movement: Salvage Yard Day

The Salvage Yard Day will offer:

A diverse range of furniture, accessories, and collectibles at unbeatable prices

A chance to align your values with your actions and embrace sustainable living

A direct impact on local communities and environmental initiatives

www.nugenwaste.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/Nugenwaste

