Glasgow Tigers captain Chris Harris declared that he was determined to break Poole Pirates hearts and lead the ambitious West of Scotland to their first title since 2011.

Truro-born Harris achieved that goal, leading from the front at Wimbourne Road, and claiming 14 points in the second leg of the Cab Direct Championship, Grand Final, to add to his 14 points from the first leg at Ashfield on Monday in the first leg.

Poole, going for a hat-trick of league titles, were denied by fired-up Tigers and Harris, who helped the Dorset-based side to win the Premiership in 2018, motored south with the rest of the squad holding a 14-point lead from the first leg.

The Scottish-based combine, sponsored by Allied Vehicles, collected 43 points on the night with Poole winning the leg with 47 points but Tigers took the silverware on a 95-85 aggregate to signal massive celebrations.

Best for Pirates was Ben Cook with 11 points on the night and 40-year-old Harris, a former Berwick Bandits racer, nicknamed Bomber, said: “I owe this one to Glasgow.”

PICTURE: Chris Harris pictured in the pits by Taylor Lanning

