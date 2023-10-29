An exciting discovery has been made during the Old Edinburgh Club’s (OEC) digitisation project at The Edinburgh Central Library.

This excerpt, taken from ‘My Journal – 1903-06’ by William Anderson, is perhaps the club’s creepiest find to date. The journal mentions how a baby, seemingly from nowhere, spoke a prophecy to his mother and then died.

Coming from a city with such a deep well of ghost tales, the club says this is an excellent addition to their collection. The digitisation project is being funded by a generous donation from Jean Buchard’s will to the OEC, which is enabling much-needed digitalisation of manuscripts and books for the preservation of Edinburgh’s historical records.

A spokesperson for OEC said: “We look forward to sharing our finds along with the library as Matthew Ferrie, a History student, works through the many wonderful treasures awaiting discovery.”

The Old Edinburgh Club is Edinburgh’s local history society, concerned with all aspects of the city’s history and development. For over one hundred years we have encouraged interest through lectures, visits and projects. The Book of the Old Edinburgh Club, renowned as an authoritative source for residents and researchers alike. Membership is open to all, whether living in Edinburgh or further afield.

The Old Edinburgh Club is a charity registered with the Office of the Scottish Charities Regulator (SC006177).

For further information about the Club, contact membership@oldedinburghclub.org.uk.

Photo by Toni Cuenca on Pexels.com

