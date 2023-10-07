It was World Animal Day on 4 October and this weekend Greyfriars Kirk will celebrate animal rights and welfare by inviting all animals to their church service.

The Pet Blessing Service will take place on 8 October at 3pm and all are welcome.

The church has announced the event with some guidance: “Our annual Pet Blessing service is one of our most popular events of the year! Coinciding with the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals on 4 October, the informal service is held on the nearest Sunday afternoon.

“At this years ‘Blessing of the Animals Service’, fondly known as the Greyfriars Pet Blessing, members and leaders from Edinburgh Interfaith Association will join us for the service.

“The Kirk opens up its doors to those of a furry, feathered or fluffy persuasion, for a short service of thanks and blessing for the animals in our lives – how they enhance our days, how they give so much and ask so little, and how they love unconditionally. Children are most welcome too!

“The service has special significance due to Greyfriars Bobby’s association with the Kirkyard where the dog and his owner, Auld Jock, are buried. The Skye Terrier Club also feature prominently with a large number of this rare breed assembling. Following the service, a pet parade gathers outside for a walk around the Kirkyard before pet owners (and their pets) enjoy refreshments afterwards.

“Please consider whether your pet would be comfortable in a busy (and noisy!) environment before attending; we do require all animals to be on a lead or in a carrier of some kind.”

