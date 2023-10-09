John McLellan

Former Conservative councillor John McLellan will appear before a disciplinary committee today to ascertain if he breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

The hearing will be held in person at Lothian Valuation Joint Board, 17A South Gyle Crescent, EH12 9FL and will begin at 9.30am.

Mr McLellan is also Director of Newsbrands Scotland (formerly the Scottish Newspaper Society, a member of the High Constables and a columnist with the Edinburgh Evening News.

Read more about the complaint against him here.

Bike Buses

Jarlath Flynn is a volunteer who sets up bike buses. His latest is the Tuesday morning bike bus which goes to George Heriot’s reducing the carbon footprint of pupils travelling to school and also allows them to get exercise before and after school.

This new bike bus goes through the Meadows as you can see here. Does anyone know how many there are in Edinburgh now? If you would like to set one up then either contact Jarlath or read the guide here.

We know of bike buses going to Sciennes Primary School, James Gillespie’s Primary School, George Watson’s College (details here), and in a new move to involve students The King’s Building Bike Bus Commute (details here), Canal View Primary School, Davidson’s Mains Primary School. There was one at Blackhall Primary School (does anyone know if it is still operating?) and Prestonfield Primary School is about to start again.

With three or four more about to begin between now and Christmas this activity is booming – a fun way to start the day.

Colinton Community Council

The community council meets tomorrow at 7.30pm in Colinton Bowling Club. The agenda includes the Water of Leith footpath, Dell Bridges and Bridge Road/Spylaw Street and the proposed closure of Juniper Green Primary School.

https://www.colintoncc.org.uk

One of the improvements in the area has been to the Water of Leith Path which has been resurfaced and was officially opened by Patrick Harvie MSP recently. Read more by clicking on the image below.

Water of Leith National Cycle Network Path Opening – Thu 28 September 2023 (© photographer – Andy Catlin www.andycatlin.com)

Half term activities

We have our own list of suggestions for families to get involved in activities during the week long holiday from school which begins on 16 October. Read more here.

Subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our October issue is now published. You may subscribe to receive your own copy by mail by clicking on the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...