Charlie Jack scored six goals as Inverleith thrashed Highland Hockey Club 12-1 in the men’s hockey Scottish Cup at The Mary Erskine School.

Inverleith coach Paul Taylor said it was good to win and great to score as many goals after being wasteful in front of goal in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership game at Erskine Stewart’s Melville (ESM) which ended 1-1.

ESM travelled to Aberdeen and dismissed Granite City Wanderers 13-0 in their cup game while Premiership side Uddingston strolled to an 8-1 victory at Dunfermline Carnegie.

RESULTS: Dunfermline Carnegie 1, Uddingston 8; Granite City Wanderers 0, Erskine Stewart’s Melville 13; Inverleith 12, Highland Hockey Club 1.

PICTURE: Action from a recent Scottish Premiership game between Inverleith and The University of Edinburgh by Nigel Duncan

