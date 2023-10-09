Charlie Jack scored six goals as Inverleith thrashed Highland Hockey Club 12-1 in the men’s hockey Scottish Cup at The Mary Erskine School.
Inverleith coach Paul Taylor said it was good to win and great to score as many goals after being wasteful in front of goal in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership game at Erskine Stewart’s Melville (ESM) which ended 1-1.
ESM travelled to Aberdeen and dismissed Granite City Wanderers 13-0 in their cup game while Premiership side Uddingston strolled to an 8-1 victory at Dunfermline Carnegie.
RESULTS: Dunfermline Carnegie 1, Uddingston 8; Granite City Wanderers 0, Erskine Stewart’s Melville 13; Inverleith 12, Highland Hockey Club 1.
PICTURE: Action from a recent Scottish Premiership game between Inverleith and The University of Edinburgh by Nigel Duncan
Experienced news, business, arts, sport and travel journalist. Food critic and managing editor of a well-established food and travel website. Also a magazine editor of publications with circulations of up to 200,000 and managing director of a long-established PR/marketing company with a string of blue-chip clients in its CV. Former communications lecturer at a Scottish university and social media specialist for a string of successful and busy SMEs.