Meet Grace, a gentle 15-year-old Staffie, whose golden years have brought out her sweet and lovable nature.

Grace is in search of a quiet and predictable home where she can enjoy her well-deserved retirement.

Partially deaf and easily startled, Grace would thrive in an environment with routine and predictability. Grace’s ideal home would feature an enclosed garden with minimal stairs, allowing her to move in and out as she pleases. Although she could live with children aged 12 years and older, she dreams of being the sole pet in the household.

Grace’s sociable nature extends to making friends with other low-energy, calm dogs. She’d also fine with these types of dogs coming for a visit. While she can be left alone for a couple of hours, Grace would appreciate someone being home initially as she settles into her new environment.

Grace is currently enjoying the comforts of foster life, where she’s pampered and spoiled daily. Her foster carers have described her as a true joy to have around.

Grace walks well on a lead and is content with short walks. Her preference, however, is to potter around the garden, which means she doesn’t require daily walks.

Car rides are a delight for Grace, although she may need some assistance getting in. She especially revels in her home comforts and especially loves snuggling under her blankets. She may have occasional accidents indoors, but regular trips to the garden help minimize this.

She’s a wonderful girl who finds joy in life’s simple pleasures: good food, a cozy bed, and, most importantly, the love and care she truly deserves.

If you think you could provide the right home for Grace or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter & Instagram. Come meet us for a chat about rehoming and fostering at our ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28 October at 12-4pm in our centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders.

If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers – anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

