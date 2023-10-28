Clovenstone Amateur Boxing Club’s Craig McEwan is hoping as many ex-champions and other former members can be contacted to share in celebrations marking a 30th anniversary in early November.

Craig, former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and successful pro, who for a spell, fought out of Hollywood, California, has taken over the running of the club from his dad, Rab, 70, who set up the venture on 5 November 1993.

Recounting how the club has grown from small beginnings, Craig said: “My dad, who was a successful international amateur with 100 bouts out of the Meadowbank club, was also janitor at our local Clovenstone Primary and was aware of a couple of huts in the school grounds.

“An approach to the headmaster saw these huts knocked together to form a gym and these lasted until we were fortunate to get new premises with help from, among others, the National Lottery.

“Things are the same today as they were back then with the club taking pride in not only a competitive element but doing our bit helping recovering drug addicts and others get their lives back on track.

“Among our 30 registered boxers we have a couple who have just won Scottish development titles and others looking forward to taking part in a show in Ireland.

“But the keep fit side sees us train policemen, lawyers, the army and students at Heriot Watt University.

“I’m pleased to be taking on the role filled by my dad having accompanied him as an eight-year-old to Meadowbank.

“When it came to having my first fight, at Longstone Hearts Club, I lost and cried all the way home but by then I’d caught the boxing bug and aged 14 I was the only member of my family with a passport as travel opportunities opened up through boxing.”

The fervour certainly hasn’t left Craig who also coaches in schools including Tynecastle and Currie High with an invitation to assess potential at Craigmount High.

“My aim is to try to ensure the club started by my dad moves nearer to continuing for 100 years and having had a big celebration for our 25th the plan is to hold something in the gym this time.

“I’m in the process of getting as many of our old champions as possible to come along.”

Pictured is Craig McEwan with one of the stars to come out of Clovenstone ABC – British, Commonwealth and European bantamweight champion, Lee McGregor.

Also, club founder Rab McEwan with a group who regularly hold 6am training sessions at the Clovenstone gym.

Like this: Like Loading...