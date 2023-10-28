Edinburgh now has a new tequila and mezcal bar at Edinburgh Street Food (ESF) and they are gearing up for a two day fiesta on 1 and 2 November.

But ahead of that on 30 and 31 October ESF will be staging their biggest giveaway with an epic 300 prize Trick or Treat.

Some of the deals on offer on 1 and 2 November will include two tacos for £6 from the plant-based vendor Antojitos, £7 Classic and Coconut Margaritas from Tequila Baby and pulled meat burritos from Alaburrito with free face painting and the rhythms of Mexico on the decks.

Tequila Baby is a Mexican celebration with artisanal Mezcal and some Tequila favourites like Patrón and Cazcabel and others served straight from the freezer.

Kevin McInally, Head Of Bars at ESF said: “‘To show our passion for the craft and heritage in producing the finest small batch agave spirits, we’ve also partnered with Mezcal Verde who’s philosophy aligns with our own, a rebel with a cause.

“Mezcal Verde’s brave #NoLabel project depicts unique visions from artists of diverse races, cultures, genders and ethnicities. They seek to amplify the point of view of their collaborators and we are extremely proud to be a part of this with the ESF label that nods to our infamous neon sign and funky bunny seats.”

Day Of The Dead special dishes from a handful of the street food market’s award-winning vendors include:

Bundits – Pork pibil, Chipotle mayonnaise, avocado, lime pickled onions, coriander and red pepper bao.

Junk (winners of the Scottish, British and European Street Food Awards 2022) – El Puerco Fiesta: a crispy tortilla loaded with pulled pork, crème fraîche, mojo de ajo, pickled radish and jalapeños.

What Le Duck – Shredded confit duck, queso blanco and salsa gremolata in a soft corn tortilla quesadilla.

SoftCore – Tres Leches Cake: a light, fluffy cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture and topped with fresh whipped cream and cinnamon.

www.edinburgh-street-food.com

Like this: Like Loading...