The Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan has defected to ALBA and has declared herself leader of the ALBA party at The Scottish Parliament.

She is the first ALBA MSP at Holyrood.

Ms Regan fought unsuccessfully to become leader of the SNP earlier this year, winning 11% of the vote and coming third behind Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes.

She declared her move on stage at the ALBA party conference in Glasgow at the weekend. She said: “Sadly, it has become increasingly clear that the SNP has lost its focus on independence, the very foundation of its existence.

“I could not, in good conscience, continue to be part of a party that has drifted from its path and its commitment to achieving independence as a matter of urgency.

“I am proud to become the first Alba member of the Scottish Parliament. I do this with a clear focus on reinvigorating the cause of independence.”

The move has been warmly welcomed by Alex Salmond, former First Minister and leader of the ALBA party.

Kenny MacAskill and Neale Haney are both ALBA MPs, having been elected while members of the SNP at the last General Election and they supported Ms Regan today at a photo call outside Holyrood.

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said “16 years of command and control has come crashing down spectacularly as the SNP is hit by yet another defection.

“This divided and chaotic party is incapable of standing up for Scotland – but Labour will.

“Only Labour has a real plan to deliver the transformative change Scotland needs – we will make work pay with our New Deal for Working People, drive down bills with our Clean Energy Mission and put Scotland’s voice at the heart of government.”

Ash Regan joins the Alba Party after leaving the SNP.She is photographed at The Scottish Parliament with Kenny MacAskill MP and Neale Hanvey MPPHOTO Alan Simpson

