A new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians will begin a UK tour, and will arrive at the Edinburgh Playhouse in November 2024.

This new musical is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris and is reimagined from the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production in 2022.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies.

www.101dalmatians.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...