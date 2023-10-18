The first Knoops store in Scotland will open early in the New Year on George Street at the corner of Castle Street where Starbucks used to be.

The store promises they “will have the perfect chocolate drink for you”.

The drinks menu is extensive with around 20 different chocolates, all of which are available as hot chocolates, 6 are available as iced chocolates and milkshakes. The iced chocolates are similar to an iced coffee, and start with a small, strong hot chocolate, topped up with cold milk and poured over ice cubes. The milkshakes are made with flakes, milk and soft scoop dairy ice cream.

All chocolate 54% and above are vegan, and there is a selection of plant-based milks to choose from.

The company has submitted planning applications for new signage and frontage arrangements. Planning was already obtained earlier in the year to make internal alterations to create more open plan spaces.

In the accompanying letter to the planning department the company sets out its intentions: “Permission is being sought for signage and listed building consent as the property is listed category B. Only minor shop fitting works are proposed which will not adversely affect any original parts of the building. The store frontage will be repainted but with no other physical alterations proposed to the external appearance of the building.

“Signage letters will be fixed directly to the façade of the building in the same way as the former Starbucks lettering was fixed. The size of the lettering will be similar to the previous signage. Two projecting signs will be fixed to each fascia with some further internal window signage. Internal works will include new servery counters and general refurbishment of the modern shop fittings in the property. New floor coverings will be installed.

“There is no kitchen proposed with all food preparation and serving being undertaken at the main counter on the ground floor which is located in the same position as the former Starbucks counter. All of the works are minor in nature and would generally be classed as shop fitting. The listing description states that the interior of the listed building is modern.

“The works to the store frontage relate to the existing fascia which will not be physically altered. New signage will be fixed to the fascia and the frontage will be repainted in similar tones to those that exist.

“The works proposed are relatively minor in nature and the signage is in keeping with the street scene with high quality materials proposed. The proposed signage is in accordance with the Edinburgh Design Guidance with no changes proposed to the fascia and individual letters fixed to the existing fascia panels. The individual letters are 30cm high which is a modest height with no internal illumination.”

The last date for comments on the planning application is 10 November 2023 and the determination must be delivered by the council by 24 November.

Like this: Like Loading...