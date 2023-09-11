The streets of Edinburgh were a sea of colour on Saturday night as women, men and young people took on walking challenges at The MoonWalk Scotland.

Women, men and young people wearing brightly decorated bras or “bra t-shirts” set off from Holyrood Park at 11pm, to walk a half or full marathon through the capital.

Organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, the first MoonWalk Scotland was staged in 2006. Since then, walkers have raised almost £22 million, which is granted across Scotland to help support those living with cancer.

Walk the Walk recently awarded £50,000 to the charity Cancer Support Scotland, to help reduce the waiting list for Scottish cancer patients and their families, who are in desperate need of emotional and wellbeing support.

Rachel Groves (59) from Edinburgh completed the 26.2 miles Full Moon. Rachel was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2023, having battled for almost a year to be examined in person by her GP.

Rachel said: “I’m chuffed to bits to have completed The MoonWalk with my daughter, sister, nieces and closest friend. It was quite an incredible experience: amazing volunteers, very non-traditional Edinburgh weather and a cause we all truly believe in. For me, personally, it was particularly humbling to be fundraising knowing that MoonWalk organisers breast cancer charity Walk the Walk funded the unit which treated me at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh. And here I am, less than five months after a mastectomy, walking the walk!”

Buildings and landmarks in Edinburgh were lit up pink throughout the night of The MoonWalk, in honour of Walk the Walk’s amazing walkers and volunteers. These included Edinburgh Castle, Camera Obscura, Lloyds on the Mound, Royal Society Edinburgh, Victoria Quay, Leith, Radisson Blu Hotel, St. Andrew’s House, Prestonfield House Hotel; Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Nina Barough CBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Walk the Walk, said: “What an incredible night! It was wonderful to see so many people taking part, including a large number who were totally new to MoonWalking. Together, everyone was uniting not only to raise awareness of breast cancer, but also valuable funds which will help improve the lives of people across Scotland living with the disease.

“The collective pink hug from so many iconic buildings across Edinburgh which had lit up pink for the occasion was such a huge boost for our Walkers and Volunteers, as was the unseasonably warm weather.

“Keep helping us make a difference by signing up for The MoonWalk Scotland 2024.”

Entries are already open for The MoonWalk Scotland on Saturday 7th September 2024. Sign up now www.walkthewalk.org

Moon Walk Scotland 2023All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

Moon Walk Scotland 2023All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

Moon Walk Scotland 2023All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

Piper Louise Marshall gets everybody roused up ahead of the Moon Walk Scotland 2023All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

Moon Walk Scotland 2023All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

Moon Walk Scotland 2023Audrey Anderson, Barbara-Ann Mackay and Sarah-Jane ShellardAll images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...