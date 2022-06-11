A cross party group of politicians are taking part in Moonwalk Scotland’s Walk The Walk this evening, to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Organised by Christina McKelvie MSP – who finished her treatment for breast cancer last year – the Holyboob group includes Monica Lennon MSP, Gillian MacKay MSP and Christine Jardine MP. The politicians will join many others to walk 13.1 miles across Edinburgh tonight to raise funds for Walk the Walk as the largest grant making breast cancer charity in the UK.

Walk the Walk is dedicated to raising money and awareness for vital breast cancer causes and to encourage women, men and children to start walking as a way of keeping fitter, healthier and as an important part of cancer prevention.

Christina McKelvie MSP said: “I am delighted that politicians are coming together for such an important cause and I have no doubt that we Holyboobs will have a great time taking part! Walk The Walk does so much incredible work – from research into breast cancer to helping improve the lives of those who have cancer now and it’s great to be able to help raise funding and awareness for them.”

Monica Lennon MSP said: “Christina has been inspirational in her fight with breast cancer and I am delighted to be invited to join her team for the Moonwalk. Breast cancer doesn’t care about politics, and it will be a real pleasure to be a part of the cross-party Holyboobs team as the Moonwalkers turn Edinburgh pink for the event, and all the better if we can raise a great sum for Walk the Walk.”

Gillian Mackay MSP said: “Everyone taking part in the Moonwalk will be impacted by breast cancer in some way – I know from friends the impact a diagnosis has, not only on the person but their families too. That’s why the work that Walk the Walk is doing to raise both funds and awareness is vital, and I am very pleased to be taking part with colleagues from across the political spectrum.”

Christine Jardine MP said: “Breast cancer is a huge issue for me having lost an aunt to it and watched several of my friends fight it in recent years. After the pandemic, it is even important to be aware and doing everything we can to increase the odds of beating it. I don’t know when I’ve looked forward to a walk so much or it has meant so much to me.”

The 15th MoonWalk Scotland – Edinburgh’s first LIVE MoonWalk since 2019 begins from Holyrood Park.

