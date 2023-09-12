Volunteer Edinburgh recruitment fair

This event takes place tomorrow

At the Volunteer Recruitment Fair you can meet organisations looking for volunteers, or talk to experienced volunteer advisors on hand to help you to search hundreds of volunteering opportunities throughout the city.

Who is this event for? Organisations and anyone interested in volunteering.

When? Wednesday 13 September 2023 from 10.30am until 6.30pm.

Where? St Paul’s and St George’s Church on York Place. Click here to view on a map.

What does is cost? The event is free to visitors. Bookings for stallholders are charged and we have a number of payment options available.

If you’re considering volunteering, it is a good opportunity to meet face to face with dozens of organisations from across the city that you can speak to directly and who are currently looking for volunteers.

National World – strike action planned

The publishers of The Scotsman, National World are facing industrial action by NUJ members who have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

More than 320 journalists at the company were balloted after talks hosted by the conciliation service Acas broke down in July, and the company imposed a real-terms pay cut. Ballot results showed 78 per cent of members were in favour of strike action on a turnout of almost 76 per cent.

When representatives met at the beginning of the month they voted unanimously to serve notice on the company that there would be three days of strike on 18,22 and 25 September. A work to rule will begin on 19 September.

A statement issued by the National World NUJ Group Chapel said: “This ballot result is an historic moment for our members at National World, many of whom have been with the company since the days of Johnston Press and later JPIMedia. It marks the first time that a company-wide ballot over pay has been undertaken within this business under any of those owners, with our members having reluctantly accepted real-terms pay cuts or pay freezes from their current employer and previous owners for too many years.

“The result in favour of strike action sends a very clear message to the company. Our members simply cannot afford to allow the many issues with pay at National World to persist – and they know that the company’s future sustainability relies on its ability to recruit and retain properly trained journalists. Paying some journalists 2019 rates, imposing real-terms pay cuts on many more and allowing existing pay disparities to worsen is not the way to protect the valued newspapers and websites that this company owns.”

Royal Scots Club Literary Lunch

The next literary lunch at the Royal Scots Club takes place on 21 September and features Robin Sieger, a golf psychologist and author. He brings years of expertise to the creation of successful cultures within organisations.

He began playing golf at the age of four, but it was only recently that he became aware that he had not ever applied much thought to the mental side of the game. Now he has and his improvement has been dramatic and rapid.

The Royal Scots Club Literary Lunches: Robin Sieger Location: The Royal Scots Club, 29-31 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE Date: Thursday 21st September 2023 at 12:00pm

Doors Open Days 2023

Today’s suggestion is to go to the award-winning Bayes Centre near Bristo Square.

The Bayes Centre is the University of Edinburgh’s Innovation Hub for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and one of six Data Driven Innovation Hubs.

The Bayes Centre offers a new kind of collaborative, multidisciplinary proving ground where we develop innovative technological solutions for the benefit of society. We have a community of over four hundred internationally recognised scientists, outstanding PhD students, leading industry experts and innovation support professionals, working together across disciplines and sectors to advance data technology and apply it to real-world problems.

Guiding tours will be offered at 11:00, 12:00 and 13:00.

Tours will start at the Bayes Centre entrance and be taken up the stairs for a better view of the open plan building before being shown the roof terrace.

More details here.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital today.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now temporarily closed.

