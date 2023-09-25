The Botanist located in St Andrew’s Hall just beside St James Quarter has now officially opened with a launch party featuring signature drinks and music from the decks.

Live music will be a key ingredient in the bar where it will help to create a relaxed atmosphere for families, after work drinks, or evenings when celebration is on the menu. The grand botanical inspired interiors can be seen below.

This is the latest opening on a long list of 33 bars and restaurants run by the New World Trading Company in the UK.

https://thebotanist.uk.com/locations/edinburgh

Like this: Like Loading...