LOCAL TALENT SEARCH YIELDS GREAT TURN OUT OF NEW ACTS TO BE SHOWCASED AT PETTYCUR BAY

Having issued an appeal on social media for local acts to get in touch, inspired by the success of recent talent shows at its sister park, Leven Beach Holiday Park, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn has announced that its Pettycur’s Got Talent event, the local talent night taking place on Saturday 21 October in the Holiday Park’s state of the art Images Suite, now has twenty acts taking part.

Pettycur Bay will be presenting the winner of the show with a 50 inch TV.

What is of even more value to an up and coming performer, is the fact that it’s highly likely that TV cameras will be rolling on the night, recording proceedings for the third series of Life on the Bay which is currently in hand once again from Red Sky Productions.

“We are really pleased to have managed to attract so many new up-and-coming acts,” said Janet Murray, General Manager at Pettycur Bay. “We’ve now closed it off at twenty, we have a variation of ages, and different singing and dancing styles. We think that is more than enough to have on the night to give everybody enough time to perform properly. It’s going to be really exciting.”

“The Images suite has a really impressive light and sound system, so that in itself will be fantastic for the people taking part – it’s all professional standard. We hope they really enjoy the experience. As for those watching, it’s a chance to cheer on homegrown talent – friends and family are welcome to come along. We will keep everyone posted as the night approaches. Who knows, we could uncover the next big star!”

www.pettycur.co.uk

