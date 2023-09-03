Substitute Christian Doidge slotted deep into the second-half to secure a much-needed and rare win for Hibs at Aberdeen.

The 31-year-old striker, who looked to be on his way out of Easter Road under the previous manager, Lee Johnson, was also involved in the build-up for the opening strike scored by another substitute Adam Le Fondre.

How interim manager David Gray and his staff celebrated when Doidge’s goal hit the back of the net and it was no more than the visitors deserved.

They travelled south boosted by their first three points of the cinch Premiership season after defeats by St Mirren and Livingston at home and at Motherwell away.

Newport-born Doidge, who played 27 games for Kilmarnock on loan last season, kept his cool as his first header hit the bar as the clock clicked down. He then readjusted to slot home to cheer travelling fans.

They were on their feet then and again minutes later tto salute their favourites who earned a clean sheet for the first time this season.

Earlier, Hibs suffered an early scare when Bojan Miovski headed over from close in, but they took the game to the men from the Granite City, Will Fish heading a Joe Newell free-kick over the bar.

Martin Boyle then came close and Elie Youan created an opportunity but was denied by a quality stop from Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

It was deadlocked at the break but Miovski had another chance which he failed to bury before Newell and Josh Campbell both had opportunities. At the other end, former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall brought off a diving save which had the fans on their feet.

Interim boss Gray then decided on a tactical switch which changed the game. Doidge and 36-year-old, Stockport-born, Le Fondre were both sent on and it was Doidge who crossed to Newell who set-up Le Fondre who did the rest with a half-volley, a great goal. Time: 75 minutes.

And it was 2-0 six minutes later when Doidge rose to head a corner against the bar and followed up to score and lift Hibs them off the bottom of the table and into tenth spot with three points from four games.

Aberdeen slip to second bottom on two points but they are only above bottom-markers St Johnstone on goal difference.

Hibs: Marshall, Miller, Hanlon, Fish, Youan, Vente, Boyle, Newell, Jeggo, Stevenson, Campbell. Subs: Boruc, Le Fondre, Doidge, Harbottle, Delferriere, Bushiri, Molotnikov, McAllister, Megwa.

