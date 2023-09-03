Cutting edge “Modjaw” applications will yield much higher success rates in restorative dentistry says founder of Alba Healthcare.

Having stepped back from day to day practice to perform a consultancy role with his team of restorative specialists, leading Scottish dentist, Dr Rami Sarraf, has outlined how one particular new piece of technology – Modjaw – will make a huge difference to patients undergoing restorative treatment.

A new digital dentistry tool developed in France, Modjaw uses Pioneering JAW Morphodynamics™ data to capture jaw motion and dynamic occlusion. Using this cutting edge technology to fully scan a patient’s mouth will ensure that patients see the very best possible outcome from bridges, crowns, implants and other restorative work.

Able to fully simulate how the patient chews, bites and swallows, dental experts can then fully analyse a patient’s mouth, seeing digitally how a future proposed restoration would look, before any restoration actually takes place in the patient’s mouth.

This new service will be available to all of First Alba Healthcare’s patients across his five practices in Scotland situated in Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire. Dr Rami Sarraf now owns three out of the four revolutionary Modjaw machines that are currently in the country.

Together with his wife, Dr Ewa Plewa-Sarraf, who is Clinical Director at First Alba Healthcare, and FAH dentist Dr Chris Cairns, who has a special interest in advanced restorative dentistry, Dr Sarraf attended a two day conference in Polanica Zdroj in Poland, hosted by Modjaw’s Dr Pawel Paszkiewicz, the recognised authority in the technology.

Along with enabling the team at First Alba Healthcare to learn more about Modjaw’s applications, the conference visit opened the door to future international cooperation between all parties.

Dr Sarraf said: “My team and I were delighted to attend this conference on the incredible Modjaw technology.

“Dental techniques are extremely advanced in Poland, and along with Dr Paszkiewicz, we met Professor Jan Pietruski, another respected expert on restorative techniques.”

“Our plan now is to keep cooperating, upgrading the workflow and exchanging ideas. This is the way ahead for my dental business, to ensure that we bring the very best innovations to the people of Scotland. We will be arranging regular team visits between ourselves, and the team here in Poland, to advance our knowledge. We are planning to train our own researchers too.”

Dr Sarraf explained that, working with his new team of specialists, he would continue to head up Research & Development for First Alba Healthcare.

“The push for us in on technology and training, attracting more specialists to come and work for us,” he said. “We are happy to advise other Scottish dental practices on how to successfully upgrade their offering, particularly as regards training staff to a new level of excellence.”

Dr Sarraf also confirmed that First Alba would continue to invest in new equipment. He said: “Patients will benefit across the board in new, modern, dentistry techniques that offer long term solutions for their teeth and gums.

“Modjaw for example, is key to finding out why implants and other appliances may fail. Accurate to a few millimetres, it can reveal previously undetectable pressure factors in the mouth and jaw, leading to greater success in restorative techniques.”

Find out more about First Alba Healthcare at www.firstalba.co.uk where contact details for each practice can be accessed.

