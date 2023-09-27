Scotland’s junior tennis players, including the Edinburgh quintet of Chenming Dong, Hanna Augustynska, Aadya Iver Chadalawada, Lea Khochfar and Amy Lamb, excelled by winning the Four Nations event in Wrexham.



Scores were calculated in under-18, under-14 and under-12 age groups with Scotland winning the first two mentioned categories.



The under-12s also enjoyed moments of success but ultimately lost out when several tight tie-breaks proved crucial.



The under-18’s went unbeaten over the two days of competition. Their team comprised Cameron Fryer, Kyle McKay, Hephzibah Oluwadare and Anna McKnight.



The under-14s were made up of Chenming Dong, Lucas Nolte, Hanna Augustynska and Aada Ilyer Chadalawada and they too finished unbeaten with the last named player winning six from six!



Representing the under-12s were Oran Mcbride, Domink Czopek, Lea Khochfar and Amy Lamb.



After Scotland were awarded the Four Nations Plate as well as awards for the under-14 and under-18 categories Karen Ross, Tennis Scotland’s Head of Performance, said: “I’m delighted with the win for Scotland so proud of the team effort from the players on the court competing and off the court supporting their team-mates. A special shout out to the captains who played every point with the players courtside using their knowledge and experience to support in the key moments.”

