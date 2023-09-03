The First Minister has said that the government will invest in the measures which will help grow the economy, tackle poverty and deliver high quality public services.

On Tuesday the government will publish Humza Yousaf’s first Programme for Government and the First Minister is keen to emphasise that supporting business and a wellbeing economy with the well-paid jobs and growth to generate new investment is key to lifting people out of poverty.

Mr Yousaf said: “The challenges we face – including the cost of living crisis, the impacts of the UK Government’s hard Brexit, and pandemic recovery – are significant, but we have strong foundations that we can build upon, to grasp opportunities and deliver real change.

“During these challenging times, the people of Scotland need a government that is on their side. In the coming days we will outline our measures to support businesses and communities to unleash potential and promote entrepreneurship – helping provide well-paid jobs right across Scotland, and boosting national and local economies.

“Our focus on boosting economic growth will enable us to invest more in anti-poverty measures and support our vital public services, protecting the most vulnerable in society and raising the standard of living for everyone.”

The First Minister spoke to the crowds assembled at Holyrood at the end of the independence march on 2 September © 2023 Martin McAdam

