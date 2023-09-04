Believe in Scotland march and rally

People are still arguing over how many people were at the march, but all we know is there were thousands. It is difficult to estimate – but the area around Holyrood was already full when the organisers announce there would be a delay as some marchers were still at North Bridge.

No matter how many people were there the First Minister, Humza Yousaf made an impassioned speech – and yes of course it was well received by the independence marchers.

Humza Yousaf speaking at the Believe in Scotland rally © 2023 Martin McAdam

Believe in Scotland Rally 2 September 2023 PHOTO © 2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Craigmillar Film Club – 6 September 2023

At Craigmillar Library on Wednesday there will be some Chilean Short Films from 5.45pm. This is a completely free event with no booking required.

Doors Open Days 2023

Today we suggest that you discover the physic garden at Abbey Strand.

Sitting just outside of the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Abbey Strand buildings have been witness to more than five centuries of Scottish history. The building has been used as many different things including a weapons store during the reign of James V and a home to debtors inside the Abbey Sanctuary.

Today, the Abbey Strand Centre is a place for learning, with a varied programme of school visits, workshops and lectures taking inspiration from the rich history of the Palace and surrounding area.

Step inside the beautifully conserved Abbey Strand Centre for special tours exploring five centuries of history this Doors Open weekend. During your guided tour, discover how the building was used as a weapons store for James V, as courtiers’ lodgings for Mary, Queen of Scots and James VI and I and as a sanctuary for 6,000 people in debt; a site of taverns and tearooms.

Guided tours available at 10.00am, 11.00am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Cuckoo’s Bakery

The bakery has a new home on Grindlay Street – once home to Mademoiselle Macaron until 2016. And of course they have a special cake to celebrate.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital today.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now temporarily closed.

