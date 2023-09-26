Substitute Alex Lowry slotted into the bottom right hand corner of the Kilmarnock net only a minute after coming on to send Hearts into the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup.

The 20-year-old midfield player, who is on loan from Rangers, kept his cool to beat the goalkeeper and a defender on the line to earn the visitors a 2-1 win in a scrappy game at Rugby Park.

Uddingston-born Lowry’s strike takes the Jam Tarts to Hampden for their first League cup semi-final in four years and the Hearts fans who made the journey were singing in the rain when the final whistle went.

The narrow win is a massive one for manager Steven Naismith and his coaching staff as their team have struggled to find consistent form so far this term.

Now, the Men in Maroon travel to Ross County on Saturday in the cinch Premiership boosted by this result.

Earlier, Jorge Grant, making his first start of the season, broke the deadlock with a first-time finish after being set up by skipper Lawrence Shankland. Time 40 minutes.

Killie bounced back to level after 68 minutes from Brad Lyons, heading back across goal and into the left-hand corner from a Matty Kennedy cross.

That set up a tense finish and Naismith rang the changes. It was Lowry who came up trumps with his goal after 92 minutes after being fed by Liam Boyce.

The draw will take place after Rangers’ quarter-final at Ibrox against Livingston on Wednesday night and the ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 4/5 with the final set for Sunday, December 17.

Naismith told BBC Scotland Sport: “I’ve asked Alex to show moments of quality and he comes up with an unbelievable moment. Conditions were tricky but, overall, I thought we played really well. I’m pleased we put on a performance.”

PICTUE: Alex Lowry with his foot on the ball in training at The Oriam. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...