The 7th Annual Asian Restaurant Awards Scotland were held at The Sheraton Grand Hotel by the Asian Catering Foundation when more than 70 of Scotland’s best loved Asian restaurants and takeaways battled it out for awards decided by votes submitted by around 10,000 people.

The event was hosted by BBC News anchor Samantha Simmonds, and was a celebration of some of the best restaurants serving some of the finest food in the country.

Foysol Choudhury MSP said he is the Chairman of the Guild of Bangladeshi Restaurateurs in Scotland and is one of the founding members of Dine Bangladeshi Campaign.

He said: “The work these restaurants are doing in challenging circumstances is exemplary and I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to them all.

“I’d like to thank all winners and nominees for their participation in the night. We were treated to a great night with fantastic performances and food which showed the diversity of our wonderful catering industry. I would also like to put on record my thanks to ACF Chairman Yawar Khan for organising the event, in addition to the staff at the Sheraton Grand Hotel who helped the night run smoothly.”

Mr Choudhury also expressed concern at the lack of government support to tackle the long-term problems affecting the industry and said: “Asian restaurants are a crucial part of the hospitality scene in Scotland, with their cuisine enjoyed by thousands of patrons every week.

“However, the challenges these restaurants face are unprecedented. Just as they were recovering from damage the Covid-19 pandemic inflicted on their businesses, they were struck with a drastic rise in energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis.”

“It’s also no secret that hospitality venues have struggled with staffing for a long time now.

“The UK and Scottish Governments must act now to support these businesses on issues old and new and ensure these restaurants and takeaways continue to thrive for many years to come.”

The ACF Awards Ceremony held at The Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh. Mr Choudhury in the centre.

Like this: Like Loading...