Berwick Bandits again call on teenager Luke Killeen as they prepare to visit patched-up Plymouth Gladiators in the battle of the wooden spoon in the Cab Direct Championship on Tuesday (tapes-up 7pm).

The 17-year-old, Aussie-born Brit replaces injured reserve Connor Coles as Berwick travel to Devon hoping that it’s third-time lucky after two last-minute rain-offs this season, writes George Dodds.

Having been released by Oxford following their signing of Ashton Boughen, Killeen has been a popular guest for a number of Championship teams, appearing for Edinburgh in Devon last week.

Plymouth have been hit by injuries with Ben Barker suffering a shoulder injury against Glasgow Tigers and Dan Gilkes damaging a wrist riding for Sheffield at Peterborough.

Birmingham Brummies rider Justin Sedgmen – who scored 14 points in the Brummies’ early-season win at Plymouth – guests in place of Barker with rider-replacement covering for the unlucky Gilkes. Sedgmen is a former Edinburgh Monarchs racer.

Australian James Pearson was also in the victorious Birmingham side in May, his performance persuading the Gladiators to snap the Belle Vue asset up when he was released from Perry Barr and they have been rewarded with some big scores, albeit in losing causes.

New Poole signing Joe Thompson guests in place of his brother Dan who has yet to ride for his new club after suffering a shoulder injury riding for Ipswich during a period where Plymouth suffered seven consecutive rain-offs in a period bookended by Berwick’s two cancelled trips.

Thompson’s status as en eligible National League guest enables him to replace his twin on Tuesday, Belle Vue’s Matt Marson filling the role when the teams meet again in Tweedmouth on Saturday.

PICTURE: Rory Schlein rides for Berwick at Plymouth on Tuesday

