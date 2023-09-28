Hearts have confirmed the date of their Viaplay Cup semi-final against favourites Rangers in Glasgow.

It will be on Sunday, November 5 at 3pm and the venue will be Hampden Park.

A spokesman said that ticket information will be forthcoming in due course but there will be a dress rehearsal for the clash at Ibrox next month.

Steven Naismith’s men are due there in the cinch Premiership on October 29 (15.00).

Hibs face Aberdeen in the other Viaplay cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday, November 4 at 5.15pm and the final is set for Sunday, December 17 also at Hampden. Both cup semi-finals are live on Viaplay.

PICTURE: Steven Naismith at training at The Oriam.

