Cllr Scott Arthur, The City of Edinburgh Council’s Transport and Environment Convener urges everyone who can to leave their car at home tomorrow and get on the bus, tram or train, or use active travel to get around.

He writes:

On Friday we’re marking World Car Free Day, which is an opportunity to think about greener, healthier ways to travel for everyday journeys, and the benefits these can have for our quality of life and our capital.

Here in Edinburgh, we’re celebrating alternative modes of transport with everything from cycle training in Sighthill Park to nature storytelling at Bridgend Farm. In fact, there will be a whole month of events, coinciding with Love to Ride’s biking challenge, Cycle September, helping people to explore the benefits of walking, wheeling, cycling and travel by public transport.

Of course, it takes more than one day, or even a month, to change travel habits, and to make sure people feel safe and able to make the leap to new modes of transport.

In Edinburgh, we’ve committed to supporting safe, sustainable and fair travel as part of the City Mobility Plan to 2030. Transport is the largest producer of carbon emissions in Scotland, so if we are to reach our Net Zero 2030 targets, as well as reducing congestion, improving air quality and helping to encourage healthier lifestyles, we need to improve the way people move around, to and from the city.

Luckily, the wheels are already in motion. Across the city we’re implementing changes, small and large, which will help to deliver attractive, reliable and sustainable transport options. Perhaps the most high-profile development in recent months has been the landmark completion of the Trams to Newhaven project, which is now providing a high capacity, low emission route to Leith’s densely populated heart.

In fact, our award-winning Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses services are the reason public transport in Edinburgh is so good – indeed, if you are on a bus in Edinburgh look out for Gary Black (Lothian Buses) and Thomas Gilhooley (East Coast Buses) – both won recognition as Scotland’s best bus drivers at the UK Bus Driver of the Year Competition. We want to continue to make these services even better and more reliable through the Public Transport Action Plan.

This is alongside ambitious plans to transform walking, wheeling and cycling routes connecting every corner of the city. Projects like City Centre West to East Link and Roseburn to Union Canal are already well underway and, on the horizon, George Street and First New Town, Meadows to George Street and West Edinburgh Link, amongst other exciting developments, will help boost the city economy and make a truly connected cycling and walking network a reality.

It’s about the way we manage the city too – strategies such as our review of parking will have a real impact on creating walkable streets, while road safety actions are helping people to feel confident to choose travel by foot, wheels or bike. Work to create and enhance School Travel Plans for every school will address the barriers to children and families making active, healthy journeys. School Travel Plans are key, as I feel good habits start early in life.

I know that for some people, particularly those with mobility issues, travel by car is the only option and we don’t want to stop that. In fact, many of the measures we’re working to introduce will free up space for those who really need it, while creating welcoming places for people of all abilities.

This Car Free Day, we’ll be joining towns and cities around the world in reimagining our streets for people.

Lothian has announced a £24 million investment in 50 new electric buses.

