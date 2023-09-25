Tonight at the Traverse

Award-winning singer, Hannah Rarity, has made a lasting impression since being warmly embraced by the folk world, winning BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year (2018) and recording and touring with top acts Blazin’ Fiddles, Rura, Niteworks and Cherish the Ladies. Both of her albums Neath the Gloaming Star (2018) and To Have You Near (2022) have been shortlisted for Album of the Year at the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards and in 2022, she was invited to work as co-musical director for the Opening Concert of Celtic Connections.

Tickets: £15

Date: Monday 25 September 2023

Doors open: 7:30pm | Music starts: 8pm

Location: Traverse Theatre Bar, 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh

New galleries opening next weekend

National Galleries of Scotland is opening the new Scottish galleries at the National on Saturday 30 September 2023.

The new Scottish galleries at the National will showcase the very best historic Scottish art and all for free. With 150 years of Scotland’s art to discover in the contemporary and fresh new spaces, visitors will be “sure to recognise some much-loved favourites as they travel through the galleries”.



The years long project has transformed the visitor experience and more than doubled the physical display space, with 12 new galleries allowing visitors to dive into dramatic landscapes, meet iconic images and be wowed by art from 1800 to 1945.

The galleries will offer visitors the opportunity to go in and discover the work of pioneering Scottish artists such as William McTaggart, Anne Redpath, Phoebe Anna Traquair, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the Glasgow Boys.

Read more here

Following a multimillion pound building project the new Scottish Galleries will open to the public on 25 September 2023. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

At the council this week

The calendar of meetings at the council this week begins today with a meeting of the Licensing Board. There ought to be an agenda for the meeting published three days before it takes place in terms of the council’s Standing Orders – but there was none when we last looked.

Edinburgh Multicultural Festival

Edinburgh Multicultural Festival, supported by The City of Edinburgh Council, will be held at Edinburgh College (Granton Campus) and Lauriston Castle on 30 September and 1 October 2023.

The programme features a diverse range of performers and visual artists telling their stories through creative writing and visual literacy workshops, artwork, poetry, storytelling, music, theatre, and dance.

There are also family activities, including arts and crafts, puppetry, living statues, reading sessions, and drumming workshops facilitated by Visual Literacy Matters and other artists.

More details of what’s on on the festival’s Facebook page.

Maths Week Scotland

The week is full of numbers and the theme is Maths in Motion. As an example of what to expect The Scottish Mathematical Council have created a series of football-themed films for Maths Week Scotland, in conjunction with the Scottish Football Association and featuring the Hearts Women’s team, the Scottish Football Museum and Rugby Park, the home of Kilmarnock Football Club.

The films cover topics as diverse as predicting the outcome of penalty kicks, travel logistics, how to calculate how many people can get through the turnstiles in time for kick-off and the mathematics of the curve on a free kick.

Read more about the events taking place in Edinburgh here.

Edinburgh school pupil Connie Blacklaw (8), checks out a Dolly the Sheep-themed trail at the National Museum of Scotland, part of the programme for Maths Week Scotland, which starts Monday 25 September ALL PHOTOS Duncan McGlynn

