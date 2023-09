Today marks the beginning of a full week of strikes at Heriot-Watt over pay and working conditions.

Member of the UCU union joined colleagues from Unite and Unison all over the UK in collective action.

The UCU picket formed at 8am at the main gate and remained in place for two hours on Monday morning.

25/09/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Strikes at Heriot Watt University Edinburgh.

25/09/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Strikes at Heriot Watt University Edinburgh.

25/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonStrikes at Heriot Watt University Edinburgh.

25/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonStrikes at Heriot Watt University Edinburgh.

25/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonStrikes at Heriot Watt University Edinburgh.

Like this: Like Loading...