A rare set of six bottles of Macallan whisky released to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise fetched almost £8,700 at auction in Edinburgh.



The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release comprised six bottles of single malt in unique packaging featuring original illustrative designs from the 007 archives to denote each of the six decades of Bond on screen.



The rare complete set, Decades I-VI, went under the hammer at Bonhams’ Fine Whisky and Spirits Sale, where it was sold to an overseas collector bidding online for £8,680.



Georgia Porteous, Bonhams Whisky Specialist in Edinburgh, said: “These highly collectable limited edition bottles were released by The Macallan in 2022 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Bond film franchise.



“It is rare to see a complete set come up for sale at auction, and we were not surprised at the level of interest from international and UK bidders.”



The James Bond movie franchise celebrated its 60th anniversary last October, making it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment.



The franchise comprises 25 films over six decades and six lead actors from the Edinburgh-born movie icon the late Sir Sean Connery to Daniel Craig.



The Macallan has been described as “James Bond’s whisky of choice”. Most famously, in the 2012 movie Skyfall, the legendary 1962 Fine and & Rare is described as a “particular favourite”.



The “exceptional” 60th Anniversary Release, created by The Macallan’s Master Whisky Maker Kirsteen Campbell, also reflects “the enduring character of James Bond” as “a force of nature, defined by his Scottish heritage, who carries himself with modesty and humility”.



The whisky was released with an ABV of 43.7% as a homage to Bond’s agent number 007.

The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release, Decades I-VI.jpg A RARE COMPLETE SET OF THE MACALLAN JAMES BOND, DECADES I-VI, RELEASED IN 2022 TO MARK THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 007 FILM FRANCHISE, FETCHED NEARLY £8700 AT AUCTION IN EDINBURGH.







Like this: Like Loading...