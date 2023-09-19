Drink and Print

At Edinburgh Printmakers in Fountainbridge on the last Friday of most months, at 6pm there is an opportunity to have a drink and get creative with printmaking.

This event is an opportunity to visit the studio, socialise and get inspired.

It is a paid event (£20) and booking is required. Tickets include soft drinks such as pitchers, teas and coffees, and participants are welcome to bring a small amount of their own alcohol. There will also be the opportunity to purchase a selection of small prints (£2-£10) from our archive.

Book tickets here.

At the Queen’s Hall

Award winning actor Noah Reid appears tonight at the Queen’s Hall playing music from his albums made in the last seven years. If the name is not immediately recognisable then think of Patrick in Schitt’s Creek – yes that is Noah.

Evident on his debut album ‘Songs from a Broken Chair’ (2016), sophomore album ‘Gemini’ (2020) and his highly-anticipated third album ‘Adjustments’ (2022), which collectively have garnered over 180 million streams, two nominations at the 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards in the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘New/Emerging Artist of the Year’ categories and landed Noah on four Billboard charts.

Reid’s songwriting style is reminiscent of singer-songwriters of the seventies but with a contemporary twist, resulting in a signature polished, albeit slightly rusted over, tone.

As an actor, Reid is best known for playing ‘Patrick’ in the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with the cast, for ‘Best Ensemble.’ In 2022 he was seen in Brian Watkins’ Amazon series Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lewis Pullman and wrapped up his Broadway debut as the lead of Tracy Letts’ Tony-nominated play The Minutes, which received rave reviews.

Tickets here

At the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

VOYAGE by Fleurs de Ville continues until 24 September. This is an exhibition by Edinburgh florists creating elaborate floral mannequins and installations to tell cultural stories. In addition there will be a series of talks, workshops and demonstrations.

It is a major new travel-themed floral exhibition celebrating destinations around the world.

The cultures, people and heritage of Scotland, Canada, United States, Australia, Holland, France, Madagascar, China, Japan, Türkiye, Peru, Argentina, South Africa, Nepal and India will be celebrated as part of the unmissable ten-day spectacle at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh next month.

Known as the “floral disrupters” of the flower world, Fleurs de Villes (Flowers of the Cities) has today also announced the local Edinburgh florist extraordinaires whose creative skills will be deployed to dramatic effect in this unique floral art show, and who will bring the global cultural storytelling of VOYAGE to life in flowers like never before.

The local florists are: Quate & Co, Minty Kundis, Feather Grass Florals, Papaver, Simpsons Florist, Boyes Botanics, Sugarbush Flower Studio, Ruby Flowers, Petals by the Shore, Nikki’s Fleurs, KDM Event Styling & Floral Design, Gillytree Studio, Ribbons & Rose, Charmed Florist, Petals Flowers, Flowers For All Occasions, In Bloom Studio and Flowers by Kerry.

Book tickets here.

Portobello Book Festival

All events at the book festival in Portobello are free with tickets in advance from Portobello Library. It is organised by a group of local book enthusiasts in collaboration with the library.The festival is entirely dependent on donations and books by contributing authors can be bought from Portobello Bookshop and at a stall in the library.

Read more here.

And listen to an episode of the Porty Podcast with David Calder to find out about what is happening.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who took riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now temporarily closed.

See our coverage with photos of the Ridiing of the Marches over the years here.

Like this: Like Loading...