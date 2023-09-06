Meet Hugo, a handsome one-year-old Border Collie brimming with boundless energy and a zest for life who needs a new home.

This energetic young dog is always on the move, always eager to explore the great outdoors and indulge in his love of exploration. As a friendly lad who can live with children aged 14 and above, Hugo can say hello to other polite dogs when out and about, but he would like to be the only pet in the home.

Hugo’s heart belongs to the countryside, and he’s at his happiest when engaged in one-on-one training sessions or in gameplay, so he’d be the ideal companion for active owners who relish in the company of high-energy breeds and are ready to keep both his body and mind engaged by continuing his training.

Friendliness comes naturally to Hugo, as he happily greets everyone he encounters and effortlessly makes new friends wherever he goes. Despite his high energy levels, Hugo gravitates towards a calmer and more routine-oriented lifestyle when at home. He yearns for a tranquil space to call his own, ideally situated near green areas, where he can enjoy quiet and peaceful walks, as he can become worried around cars, traffic, or noisy environments.

Off-lead play is a must for Hugo, and a spacious garden filled with toys is his dream come true. It’s the perfect place for him to practice his training skills and engage in joyful zoomies.

If you think you could provide a home for Hugo or any of the 40 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...