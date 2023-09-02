The boundary boys, both players and supporters, look on during a successful six-a-side cricket tournament hosted by the Kirk Brae club at their Double Hedges Park ground supported by Autorek, an Edinburgh-based financial services company.

Five teams each played over five games each including an Autorek Select drawn from Edinburgh, Glasgow and London offices before Carlton emerged as winner.

Participants then enjoyed a post-match barbecue.

Kirk Brae chairman Sharez Khan said of an event designed to promote cricket in the community: “With 50+ attendees/participants it was a thoroughly successful event and one that Kirk Brae will look to host again next year to make the most of the Scottish summer with some good cricket, great company, and terrific food. Kirk Brae is all about growing cricket in the local community. I’d like to thank Autorek for sharing our vision.”

