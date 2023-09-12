Fife Flyers’ new head coach, Tom Coolen, looked back on the Elite League club’s double-header with arch rivals Dundee Stars and declared: “It was a busy weekend, but a really positive start for us.”

A 3-2 overtime loss at Kirkcaldy saw new-look Flyers battle back from a 2-0 deficit and Coolen said that his men carried that form into Sunday when the squad skated to a moral-boosting 4-0 road win.

The Canadian-born playcaller said: “Everybody played their part in the weekend. We entertained the fans and the guys worked hard in two physical games.

“There were lots of battles and the games were super competitive. They were a challenge for us and for us to come back from two goals behind on Saturday was great.

“We played well and the 4-0 win at Dundee was absolutely a great result for us.”

Goalkeeper Shane Owen was outstanding and Coolen knows his quality having coached the hot-stop in a previous job. The coach said: “Shane was very, very good and I’ve never seen him better but everybody played a part and it was great to see four different scorers.”

The club have a week to prepare for the visit of two touring teams this weekend. Tilburg Trappers from The Netherlands are hosted on Saturday (19.15) and CSM Brasov from Romania come calling on Sunday (18.00).

The domestic campaign starts on Saturday, September 23, when Fife visit Braehead to clash with Glasgow Clan but Coolen said: “I do not look that far forward.

“We have games this weekend and that is my focus and they give us valuable ice time.”

PICTURE: Action from the weekend courtesy of the Elite League

Like this: Like Loading...