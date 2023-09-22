ScoreScotland were having fun at Gate 55 on World Car Free Day on Friday with free bike training for everyone.

Dr Bike was on hand to do some essential maintenance and there were many happy smiling faces.

SCOREscotland is a voluntary organisation serving the minority ethnic communities in the West of Edinburgh.

World Car-Free Day is an annual event celebrated on 22 September in cities around the world to encourage people to reduce their reliance on cars and promote alternative modes of transport. The primary goal of this day is to raise awareness about the environmental, health, and social benefits of reducing car usage and to inspire individuals and communities to explore active travel and public transport.

Lucy Ifeneme, Ruvimbo Heather Marufu, Rumbidzai I' Chibhira, Madhavi Apparala from SCOREscotland

Rumbidzai I' Chibhira

Ruvimbo Heather Marufu

Lucy Ifeneme

Kyle Strachan Mobile Bike Repairs. He works with SCOREscotland repairing bikes.

