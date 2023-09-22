Boroughmuir Thistle’s winning run came to an end on Sunday as they came from behind to draw with Stirling University WFC at Meadowbank Stadium in the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 (SWPL2).

Thistle were in high spirits as they welcomed Stirling to Meadowbank. Thistle had won their previous two matches, including a 3-0 away victory over Stirling University in the Sky Sports Cup first round.

Thistle started the match the better of the two sides as Cara Borthwick looked to give her team the early advantage, but the in form striker saw both of her attempts saved by Stirling’s goalkeeper.

In the 19th minute, Stirling opened the scoring. Stirling whipped a low cross into the box, which was picked up at the back-post, and drilled past Toni Harkness into the top corner.

Just before half-time, Thistle found the leveller. Beth MacLeod had been looking to cause a problem for the Stirling defence, and with 5 minutes left of the half, her persistence paid off. A quick break down the wing allowed her to cut in and feed the ball across to Deborah McLeod who stroked home from close range to grab her second goal of the season.

Just as they did in the first-half, Thistle looked to put Stirling under pressure early in the second half. Borthwick showed a quick turn of pace to find herself one on one with the goalkeeper. She went to chip the ball over the keeper’s head, but her shot bounced and hit the post before the visitors cleared the ball.

Thistle continued to put the Stirling defence under pressure, but the home side were unable to grab the winner.

Speaking after the game, Manager, Andy Enwood, said he felt “pretty deflated” after the result which saw his team stretch their unbeaten run to four matches.

He said: “When you create as many chances as you do, and you don’t take them, to walk away with a draw it does feel like a defeat just now. That might change in time, but certainly just now (we feel) pretty down, but in the same breath, we’ve conceded a goal and so if you don’t concede that goal you win one nil.

“They’ve (Stirling University) had one shot on target today, and it’s the goal, and that’s the most frustrating thing about all of this, is that we’ve done very well , not just to have clean sheets in the last three games, but also to limit the amount of attempts and the opportunities for opposition to get near our goal, and today we’ve allowed them to have one shot on target and they’ve put it in the net.

“So that combined with creating a number of chances, and not taking them, it feels like a defeat.”

Boroughmuir Thistle’s next game will come on 1 October when they host Queens Park in the second round of the Sky Sports Cup.

