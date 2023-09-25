Glasgow Tigers team manager Cami Brown admitted it’s now “win or bust” for their Cab Direct Championship play-off bid and the Scots have it all to do.

The Allied Vehicles Tigers face Oxford Cheetahs in their final play-off Group B clash at Ashfield on Tuesday (7.30pm) and they need to win by at least 11 points then win at Redcar on Wednesday to reach the Grand Final.

Brown said: “The Cheetahs have set us the biggest task possible. They have shown a lot of class and resilience to remain unbeaten at the top of the Cab Direct Championship, Group B. That included coming from ten points down at Redcar last Friday to win by four.

“That shows an awful lot of mental strength and determination, but our destiny is still in our own hands.”

Brown believes it is achievable for this Tigers side to win by 11 points and then claim a victory on the road at Redcar.

He said: “Play-off speedway is rarely dull and to win any trophy you have to ride the rollercoaster of emotion, but that’s what we love, we live for these tense nights under the lights.”

PICTURE: Tom Brennan leads the way for Glasgow, picture by Taylor Lanning.

