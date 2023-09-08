Former international rugby referee Jim Fleming. MBE, will be among four recipients of distinguished former pupil awards when Boroughmuir High School hold their annual open evening on 21 September.

Others are Nobel Prize winner for Chemistry Richard Henderson, Professor Alice Brown who was on the consultative steering group that advised on procedural aspects when the new Scottish Parliament was being set up and the current headmaster, David Dempster.

News of Jim Fleming’s nomination comes at an appropriate time in the rugby calendar as tonight France will face New Zealand in a world cup match that will evoke memories of a previous meeting in 1999.

This was a semi-final tie, refereed by Fleming, in which France came back from 10-24 at half-time to run out 43-31 winners.

It is widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever played with much credit going to Fleming for helping the game to flow and develop into a spectacle for the ages.

“Of the 42 international matches I refereed (he was also a touch judge on 75 occasions) that is definitely the one that stands out for me partly due to the French comeback although refereeing France 33, Wales 34 and a 26-26 draw between England and New Zealand are special memories too.”

All this after Jim was invalided out of playing in a training accident during his final year at school.

“It’s an honour to receive this award and I have such a lot to thank Boroughmuir HS for” said Jim, adding “It has pretty much been the foundation of my life.

“I met my wife Linda there – we have just celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary – and it gave me a pretty good education and, of course, instilled a love of rugby. Not bad to be going on with especially as I keep in touch with old rugby pals like Billy McNicoll, George Watson, Tommy Karas and Alex Thomson to this day.”

Jim, now 72, only entered Boroughmuir after spending the first three years of secondary education at Darroch School and by sixth year he was head boy. A year later Linda became head girl.

As well as the rugby club he is a familiar figure at his old alma mater to the extent of being guest speaker at last year’s annual prize giving and served the rugby club as Director of Rugby on the way to joining the Scottish Rugby board of directors and the European Cup board amongst other appointments.

Meanwhile the open evening, which runs from 6-9pm, offers opportunities to reminisce, browse memorabilia, sample contemporary school meals, enjoy a tour of the new building and, of course, catch up with the traditional pupils v FP’s football match (photo from last year’s encounter attached).

Anyone with a Boroughmuir HS connection interested in attending can find further details of the event, organised by the former pupils association on Eventbrite. (Alternatively, call Stephen Brown on 07761 293317)

