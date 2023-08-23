Cab Direct Championship: Plymouth Gladiators 42, Glasgow Tigers 48

Glasgow boss Cami Brown admitted he loved the “battling qualities” of his side after a vital win at Plymouth when the Allied Vehicles Tigers triumphed 48-42 after a feisty encounter at The Coliseum.

And he has urged his men to keep the form going as they are on the road again at Poole and Scunthorpe.

Glasgow captain Tom Brennan and home guest rider Nathan Ablitt were involved in a 12-man scrap at the pit gate after a Heat 6 on-track clash.

Brown said: “It was a really good win for the boys. They really dug in and we had a few top performances.

“It was a fine all-round team display but I must mention that Claus Vissing and Lee Complin were outstanding in the early stages which helped us take control of the meeting. Our middle Danish pairing were the real engine room of the performance.

“Everyone mucked in and got stuck in. I love the battling qualities of the side when the going gets tough.”

He claimed the incident with Brennan was caused by Ablitt and said: “He went in really hard under Tom on the third bend and nearly caused a major crash with Lee as well.

“Tom was obviously annoyed about that and he’s always going to be fired-up when the adrenaline is flowing. Tom apologised after the incident and these things happen.

“Now we’ve got to keep this form going. We’ve still got two more tough meetings this week at Poole and Scunthorpe. We will need every bit of fight to get more results.”

Plymouth 42: Kyle Howarth 15, Richie Worrall 13, Jason Edwards 6, James Pearson 5+1, Nathan Ablitt 2, Ben Trigger 1+1.

Glasgow 48: Ben Basso 12+1, Claus Vissing 11+1, Lee Complin 9+2, Chris Harris 8, Tom Brennan 6, Ace Pijper 2+1.

PICTURE: Tom Brennan and Richie Worrall battle for the first corner at Plymouth by Taylor Lanning.

