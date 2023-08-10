Thistle Foundation held its first ever summer fair at its Centre of Wellbeing located in in the heart of Craigmillar recently.

The fair was attended by around 300 members of the local community and supporters who enjoyed a range of fun activities including: tai chi, indoor curling, face painting and an opportunity to meet some friendly farm animals.

The day also featured fundraising activities including a raffle draw with the opportunity to win vouchers for Edinburgh Zoo to the Royal Yacht Britannia, and a bake sale catered for by the charity’s volunteers. Over the course of the day members of the local community raised over £1,100 an amazing amount which will go towards supporting the charity’s vital wellbeing work.

The charity supports people who are living with disabilities and/or long-term health conditions such as Parkinson, ME, chronic pain, the long-term effects of Covid-19, and mental health conditions. The charity supports 100s of people across Edinburgh and the Lothians through its range of wellbeing support that helps people to lead good lives and achieve what matters most to them. Thistle’s health and wellbeing programme also supports people living in local communities in and around Craigmillar in Edinburgh through Thistle Outdoors, Connecting Craigmillar and their gym situated at their Centre of Wellbeing.

The charity’s Head of Income Generation, William Oviatt, said: “The team have done an amazing job organising our first Thistle summer fair, and it’s been fantastic to see our supporters and members of the local community coming together for our day of fun!

“I’d like to say a huge thank you too to everyone who gave today. We know how hard the cost-of-living crisis is hitting people and we really appreciate every single bit of support we get. The money that has been raised will go towards helping us achieve our goal of a Scotland free of the isolation and loneliness that goes hand in hand with health challenges, so that we can ensure a health crisis does not become a life crisis.”

www.thistle.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...