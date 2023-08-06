Members of the cast of Schërzo were in St Andrew Square, at the phone box on the corner opposite Harvey Nichols on Sunday morning to. promote their show.
The award-winning and internationally renowned Släpstick returns to the Fringe with their unique brand of mischief: Chaplin meets Tchaikovsky, Groucho Marx does Mozart.
Schërzo is a highbrow classical concert which collapses into a bacchanal of mishaps and absurdity.
The show blurs physical comedy and musical talent and here the company come together with the iconic red phone box – how many musicians can get into a phone box?
Show details – Schërzo, Pleasance Courtyard, 2 – 28 August, 3.10pm
https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/scherzo