Members of the cast of Schërzo were in St Andrew Square, at the phone box on the corner opposite Harvey Nichols on Sunday morning to. promote their show.

The award-winning and internationally renowned Släpstick returns to the Fringe with their unique brand of mischief: Chaplin meets Tchaikovsky, Groucho Marx does Mozart.

Schërzo is a highbrow classical concert which collapses into a bacchanal of mishaps and absurdity.

The show blurs physical comedy and musical talent and here the company come together with the iconic red phone box – how many musicians can get into a phone box?

Show details – Schërzo, Pleasance Courtyard, 2 – 28 August, 3.10pm

https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/scherzo

Bit of music to help you along this morning from Schërzo who appear at @ThePleasance at 3.10pm with slapstick thrown in pic.twitter.com/ZidWElScZd — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) August 6, 2023

