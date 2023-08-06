Tickets for Hearts’ UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying tie at Rosenborg are now on sale to fans with 85-plus loyalty points.

Hearts travel to Norway on the back of a 2-0 road in the cinch Premiership at St Johnstone on Saturday when skipper Lawrence Shankland netted the club’s 8,000 league goal.

Substitute Liam Boyce (pictured), who played an unselfish part in Shankland’s goal, told Hearts TV it was good to get on the pitch and he added: “The most important thing is to get a win and we got it.”

The Belfast-born striker added: “The first game of the season is always tough, teams are well drilled, and you could see that in the first half with not much football being played, but in the second half I felt we settled down a bit and started creating chances.

“Thankfully, Oda took one and we got the breakaway at the end but first game of the season everybody is ready and everybody is ready to go.”

The goal, he said, was brilliant for Yutaro and he said: “Everyone knows how sharp he is. He composed himself and finished well and we hope that keeps happening. The last one I was through. I was watching the ‘keeper and could have been greedy but it is all about the win.”

He thought the 4,500 travelling supporters were brilliant and Hearts bosses have thanked the fans who made the journey to McDiarmid Park.

Finally, put your hands together to applaud Hearts B who won 2-1 at Albion Rovers in the Lowland League tthanks to goals from James Wilson and Makenzie Kirk.

Like this: Like Loading...