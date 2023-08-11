On the day that Virgin Galactic successfully flew tourists to space for first time, I also took to the skies but for a fraction of the cost, courtesy of Dynamic Earth at one of their Planetarium Lates: Dark Side of the Moon.



Sitting in slightly reclined seats in a full auditorium in Dynamic Earth’s Planetarium, situated in the depths of the building, you’re immersed in 360°visuals of planetary wonder with spectacular surround sound from Pink Floyd’s album Dark Side of the Moon, which celebrates its 50th anniversary.



In spectacular settings, it’s an eerie experience, with at times stomach churning feelings but it’s a spectacle to behold. For those not keen on rollercoasters or who suffer from travel sickness, this might not be for you but for those experiencing nauseous, closing one’s eyes for a couple of seconds and taking a few deep breaths, will alleviate these feelings. This can’t be much different from the 3G force the first space tourists feel!



With three screenings at 18:30, 19:30 and 20:30, Tuesday – Saturday during the Fringe, for space enthusiasts or Pink Floyd fans, it’s an out of this world experience that’s a fitting celebration of this iconic album, that will have you marvelling at space exploration, travel and science.



