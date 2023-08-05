The head chef at the Dalmore Inn, Blairgowrie, Iain Naysmith, offers some weekend inspiration with an easy enough recipe to create a light fish dish for those summery days that we are surely going to have this month.

Fillet of Sea Trout, Crushed New Potatoes, Endive, Seared Scallop, Piquillo Pepper Coulis. ( 4 People)

4 Portions of Sea Trout( Scaled and Pinboned)

4 King Scallops

1 Tin Piquillo Peppers

4 Shallots

1 Clove of Garlic

Bag of New Potatoes

Fresh Soft Herbs(Optional)

2 Chicory/ Endive

Vegetable Stock

Unsalted Butter

1. Cut the endive length wise put in an ovenproof dish and cover with vegetable stock and braise in the oven until tender. Once cooked take the endive out of the liquid and press between 2 trays. This can be done in advance.

2. To make the pepper coulis just sweat off 4 sliced shallots until soft add 1 clove of Crushed garlic and then add then drained tin of peppers, cover with vegetable stock and cook down until the peppers are soft and the stock had reduced , now blitz with a handheld or kitchen blender. ( Keep warm) This can also be done in advance.

3. Boil your new potatoes until tender, cool them down then peel of the skin and then crush with a fork adding butter , salt and pepper and any soft herbs that you wish.(Keep warm)

4. Now its time to cook the fish. Using a non stick pan, I only use salt when cooking fish, cook the Sea Trout skin side down most off the way to create and nice crispy skin , flip it over for the last minute off cooking time now add the endive and scallop and let them colour for about a minute on each side . Add a wee knob of butter and baste the fish and endive before serving.

5. Serve as in the photo.

