Following the events of Friday night, when Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs abandoned their Cab Direct Championship speedway fixture against Poole Pirates, club bosses have issued the following statement.

It said: “After a racing incident involving a bike and track staff member, it was necessary to halt the meeting.

“The member of the track staff is currently in hospital receiving care. Our sincere thoughts are with this individual and all at the Club offer best wishes for a full recovery.

“Details of readmission arrangements will be announced in due course but for the present we would ask for patience whilst all our thoughts are with our team member.”

