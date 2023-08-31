Frankie McAvoy told Hearts fans that his men are ready for anything when they try to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the UEFA Europa Conference League against PAOK in Greece on Thursday night.

Hearts’ head coach said his men had prepared for every eventuality and had even travelled a day early to get the squad accustomed to the humidity.

McAvoy (pictured) said a passage to the group stage of the competition is a massive incentive and he told Hearts official website: “We know we are facing a really tough opponent and they showed how good a team they were at Tynecastle, but we know what needs to be done. The tie is far from dead.”

He said that Hearts had what he called “a bad day” at the weekend when they lost 1-0 at Dundee but added: “That is out of our system. Our players are motivated.”

Meanwhile, Hearts have changed the location of the buses to take fans to the Toumba Stadium safely in Greece.

The new meeting point has been agreed with the Greek authorities and PAOK and is a shorter walk from the daytime meeting area and is a shorter bus ride to the stadium.

The buses will be on site at the new location called the White Tower from 17.30pm local time. Buses will start leaving at 18.00 latest.

