A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies on Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh which took place on Saturday, 12 August, 2023.
A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries following our earlier appeal.”
They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 18 August, 2023
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist, and always available for freelance work.
A keen iPhoneographer!