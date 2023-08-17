A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies on Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh which took place on Saturday, 12 August, 2023.

They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 18 August, 2023

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries following our earlier appeal.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

