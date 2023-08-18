FIFE HOLIDAY PARK DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT A THIRD SERIES OF “LIFE ON THE BAY” IS NOW BEING FILMED.

Fife’s “Sunshine Coast” will be seen on TV once again in 2024, as Pettycur Bay Holiday Park announces that a third series of “Life on the Bay” is on the cards.

BBC Scotland has commissioned another eight episodes of the highly watchable and engaging programme which captures life at one of Scotland’s largest holiday parks.

Bringing it all to the small screen is Red Sky Productions who have been responsible for the first two highly rated series.

Filming in and around the holiday park has already started, continuing into the autumn.

Steven Wallace, who very much became the face of the business in the first two series, said: “We’re doing it all again for the third time which really is the best news.

“We’re all very grateful to get the opportunity to share yet more stories, anecdotes and insights from our fantastic Holiday Park. It’s a huge source of pride to our family, and, as “Life on the Bay” has shown, remains the very centre of the community for both Kinghorn and Burntisland.”

“Our staff are all on standby once again to be filmed doing what they love to do – looking after our guests. Many of them became the stars of the show, as did many of our long-term customers, and indeed the local townsfolk,” continued Steven. “We’ll never be short of stories to tell as no two days are over the same here on the park, and of course we have the Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links too, which was touched on in the last series.”

“As we have said before, it’s the larger than life characters that really make “Life on the Bay” the success that it is. It’s all completely authentic!”

Steven said that the busy summer season is always the best time at which to capture the spirit of the park: “Both the holiday park and the Bay Hotel are at their most vibrant at this time, with all sorts of things going on. We don’t yet know what the weather is going to do, it has been a bit unsettled of late, but hopefully will get some lovely sunny days which really show off this amazing coastline. It’s those fantastic panoramic shots of the beach and shoreline that have coined the phrase “Fife’s Sunshine Coast.”

Steve Allen, BBC Scotland commissioning executive, said: ‘Our audiences have enjoyed following the fortunes of the holiday park’s staff and guests in the previous two heart-warming series. We’re sure they’ll lap up the new stories of the people who work and take their holidays in this picturesque corner of Scotland.’

