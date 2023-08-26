A replica handgun was found in woods next to Dalmeny Primary School on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the morning of Thursday, 24 August, 2023, police received a report of the discovery of a possible firearm in woodland in the Dalmeny area of Edinburgh. The item was recovered for examination, which showed it was a replica and not a viable weapon. There was no risk to the public.”
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist, and always available for freelance work.
A keen iPhoneographer!