A replica handgun was found in woods next to Dalmeny Primary School on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the morning of Thursday, 24 August, 2023, police received a report of the discovery of a possible firearm in woodland in the Dalmeny area of Edinburgh. The item was recovered for examination, which showed it was a replica and not a viable weapon. There was no risk to the public.”

24/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Replica gun found in woods next to Dalmeny Primary School.

