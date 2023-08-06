Edinburgh Sports Club are inviting entries for a charity racketlon on Saturday (at noon) aimed at testing racquet sports players’ in a combination of padel, tennis, squash and table tennis.

The event will support “Lisa’s Gift”, a charity created in memory of Lisa Moran, sister of squash pro Kevin Moran who was tragically killed after being knocked down by a bus while jogging in North Carolina, USA nine years ago, while part of a student exchange.

The event will be hosted by Scottish champion and Commonwealth Games medallist Greg Lobban and individuals will be allocated to a team as appropriate.

The charity’s principal purpose is to offer financial assistance to students attending Renfrewshire schools who may require this support, to allow them to take part in the full range of school based and extra-curricular activities.

Also lined-up for Edinburgh Sports Club’s Belford Road courts is a graded event, on September 9, for women in squash hosted by former world champion Laura Massaro MBE.

All entrants will get the opportunity to take part in a coaching session led by Laura plus a signed copy of her book ‘The Champion Mindset’. In addition there will be access to an exhibition of squash. Q and A session and plus buffet after which Laura will speak.

All of this is included in a £30 entry fee or £20 if not participating in the coaching. Tickets are available from Edinburgh Sports Club on 0131-539-7071.

